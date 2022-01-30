Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.26. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 21,744,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,938,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.