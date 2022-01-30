Soverain (SOVE) Achieves Market Cap of $9,590.07

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the dollar. One Soverain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Soverain has a total market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00180090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00027730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.05 or 0.00374878 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

