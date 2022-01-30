SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $418,790.90

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $418,790.90 and $125,790.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.40 or 0.06865591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,980.84 or 0.99969755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053426 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

