Spartan Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $576,599.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $576,599.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.83 or 0.06831525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.46 or 0.99737462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 99,930,186 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

