SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,989 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.45% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $39,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,208,000 after buying an additional 262,890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,314,000 after acquiring an additional 178,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

