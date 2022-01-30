SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,989 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 2.45% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $39,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

