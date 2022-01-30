SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 554.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,529 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.9% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $40,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $347.11 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.60 and a 200 day moving average of $352.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.