SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,049 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $51,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.