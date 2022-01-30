SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lowered by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 30,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,688.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Zeit Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.