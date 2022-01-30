Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00182842 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00028241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00073497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00380310 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.