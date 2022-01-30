Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00182842 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00028241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00073497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00380310 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

