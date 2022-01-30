Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,934.49

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $12,934.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00288271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002023 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.