Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% in the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

