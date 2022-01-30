Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $52.51 million and $2.23 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004160 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008188 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

