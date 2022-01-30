Sportcash One Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $238,994.33 and $32,437.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sportcash One alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.45 or 0.06784255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.38 or 0.99575159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

