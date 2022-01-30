Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $63.22 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

