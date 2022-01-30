SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,554 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.57% of SPS Commerce worth $32,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.54. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,667 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

