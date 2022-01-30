srnArt Gallery Market Cap Hits $159,161.04 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $159,161.04 and approximately $13,538.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get srnArt Gallery alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.77 or 0.06844269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,053.86 or 1.00143884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052373 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade srnArt Gallery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy srnArt Gallery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.