SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,749,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 222,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 153,894 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $77.93. 989,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

