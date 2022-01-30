St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,600.56 ($21.59).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,476.50 ($19.92) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,612.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,585.84. The stock has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

