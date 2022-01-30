Stably USD (USDS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $89,055.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $302,569.27 and approximately $89,055.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,252,099 coins and its circulating supply is 301,935 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

