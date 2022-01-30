Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $1.44 on Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $44.69 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,363,313 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

