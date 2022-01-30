Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Hits $7.85 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Stafi has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00179342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00027650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00075166 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00375012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

