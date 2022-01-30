Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the December 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 82,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
