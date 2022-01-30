Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Stantec worth $19,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 91.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 100.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 86.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 71,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 33.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

STN stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

