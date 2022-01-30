Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

SBLK opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.25%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

