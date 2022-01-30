Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,800 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the December 31st total of 250,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of STRR stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Equity will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Gildea bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $2,112,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,788,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

