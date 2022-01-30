Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $97.21 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average is $113.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

