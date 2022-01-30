Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,077 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $97.21 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $113.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

