Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $166.20 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Status has a total market capitalization of $166.20 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00045745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00108596 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

