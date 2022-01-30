Stealth Market Capitalization Hits $1.25 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $128.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002814 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015746 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

