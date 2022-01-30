Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.19

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Stellar has a market cap of $4.83 billion and approximately $183.57 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00122076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00180320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00027255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.07 or 0.06830631 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,258 coins and its circulating supply is 24,835,904,833 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.