Step Finance Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $696,732.01 and $5.34 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.15 or 0.06774721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.92 or 0.99827011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052133 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

