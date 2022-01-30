stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Tops $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.06698097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.66 or 0.99879391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

