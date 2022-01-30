stETH (STETH) Market Cap Hits $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

