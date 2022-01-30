Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.72 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $84.72 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.34 or 0.00074017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.19 or 0.06749076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,913.64 or 0.99925434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00052416 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,098,540 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

