Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $471.64

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Strong has a market cap of $65.21 million and $8.80 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $471.64 or 0.01248927 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,660.82 or 0.99728803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

