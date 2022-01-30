StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Cap of $302,474.68

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 51.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $302,474.68 and $10.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,552,594,407 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

