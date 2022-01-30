Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 727,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Stryve Foods news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe A. Oblas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $112,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth $3,076,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth $1,605,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ SNAX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 94,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,352. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

