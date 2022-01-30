Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMMCF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $16.56 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

