Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 116,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.97. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.84 earnings per share.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.