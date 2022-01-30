Sumokoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $34,886.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.40 or 0.00389228 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,284,906 coins and its circulating supply is 41,584,906 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

