Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMYF remained flat at $$8.61 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.