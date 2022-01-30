Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $312,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,637 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $84.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

