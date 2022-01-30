Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after acquiring an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $173,577.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,637. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Shares of RUN opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $84.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

