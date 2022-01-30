SuperFarm Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $258.35 million and approximately $17.47 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007304 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

