SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $29,270.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.99 or 0.06719712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.51 or 1.00007210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,184 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

