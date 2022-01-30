sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $89.24 million and approximately $38.59 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00108896 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 89,001,370 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

