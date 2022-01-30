sUSD (SUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.89 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $91.81 million and $1.89 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 91,543,564 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

