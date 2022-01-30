SwiftCash (SWIFT) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $73,951.32 and $8.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 195,785,807 coins and its circulating supply is 195,065,376 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

